AC Milan’s 2017/18 shirt has been leaked on line by the specialized website footyheadlines. The new rossoneri shirt will be a sort of return to the tradition as there will be no more golden stripes anywhere in the shirt and the classic 11 black and red stripes will appear again in the next home jersey of the Serie A giants.



























Shorts and socks will be coloured in white, another return to the tradition. AC Milan won the 1994 Champions League with a similar home kit. Will they become title contenders again next season?

