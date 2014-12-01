Arsenal legend Sol Campbell was spotted in the stands of Genoa’s Stadio Marassi yesterday while watching Sampdoria’s 1-1 stalemate against Cagliari in Serie A.



Campbell spent six years at Arsenal during his playing career registering 209 appearances with the Gunners with 11 goals. The former England defender also played 258 games with Arsenal’s biggest city rivals Tottenham switching the Spurs with the Gunners in a controversial free transfer in summer 2001.







Campbell is Dennis Lawrence’s assistant coach at Trinidad and Tobago national team. The former defender failed to reveal why he was in Genoa to watch yesterday’s Serie A clash.





