Chelsea have 37 players out on loan who are set to return to South-West London at the end of the season. Somebody will return to stay on a regular basis, somebody else will leave on loan for one more season. Calciomercato.com has picked the best 11 players and has divided them per role creating the best Chelsea loan XI. Do you think some of them could make it into the Blues’ regular line-up? Let us know your thoughts commenting the articles or via Twitter.



