In picture: Real Madrid star returns to training ahead of Champions League clash against Napoli
05 February at 11:20Real Madrid star James Rodriguez has returned to training after a calf injury which has kept him out of action for the last seven games. The Colombian star is being suffering several muscle hassles in the current campaign, so much so he has already skipped more than ten games due to injuries. The player, however, has recently posted a picture on his official Twitter account to tell his followers and Real Madrid fans that he’s ready to return to action. The player had his first training session yesterday and should be eligible to play Real Madrid’s Champions League last-16 stage against Napoli on the 15th of February. His teammate Gareth Bale should also recover in time for the European game.
February 3, 2017
