Spanish pornstaris one of the country’s most popular pornstar and in a recent interview with Diario Vasco she has revealed why she dreams of having sex with Barcelona star“The best football game I’ve ever watched is the 2014 World Cup final between Spain and Holland”, she told the Spanish paper.“We won that final, the first one in our history and when I saw him taking off his shirt to remember one of his friends who passed away, I literally broke into tears. I’m in love with him, I’ve been dreaming to have sex with him since that day. Truth is, however, that I don’t even know him.”