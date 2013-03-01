In pictures: No Ronaldo no party as Levante hold Real Madrid to 1-1 draw

Real Madrid have been held to 1-1 draw by relegation candidates Levante at the Bernabeu today. The Merengues failed to win their second successive home La Liga game as Valencia managed to seal a crucial 2-2 draw at the Bernabeu before the International break. Zinedine Zidane had to do without Cristiano Ronaldo today with the Merengues who failed to beat Levante and saw Marcelo receive his marching order minutes before the final whistle. It’s going from bad to worse now for the Merengues who have only five points in the first three league games.

