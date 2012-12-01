Marco Verratti’s representative is set to meet up with Juventus today in Monte Carlo.

Calciomercato’s Nicola Balice can exclusively reveal that Donato Di Campli and the Bianconeri are set to rendezvous at the Hermitage Hotel.





The Parisians’ inability to compete in Europe has put Verratti’s permanence at the Parc des Princes in doubt.

Juventus are set to bid up to €80 million for the midfielder, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona interested in the Italian international.

Agent

“The club has declared that Marco won’t leave, so we have to respect PSG’s wishes.

“We will, in any case, discuss Marco’s situation after the Coupe de France final [against Angers].”