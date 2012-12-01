In Pictures: PSG star's agent meets Juve in Monte Carlo hotel
02 May at 16:46Marco Verratti’s representative is set to meet up with Juventus today in Monte Carlo.
Calciomercato’s Nicola Balice can exclusively reveal that Donato Di Campli and the Bianconeri are set to rendezvous at the Hermitage Hotel.
Balice had written earlier that that the Old Lady would use her midweek trip to the Principality - where they are set to play the first of their Champions League semi-final legs - in order to enquire after Verratti and PSG team-mate Blaise Matuidi.
The Parisians’ inability to compete in Europe has put Verratti’s permanence at the Parc des Princes in doubt.
Juventus are set to bid up to €80 million for the midfielder, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona interested in the Italian international.
Agent Donato Di Campli told Sport Mediaset (via PSG en Force) revealed, however, that
“The club has declared that Marco won’t leave, so we have to respect PSG’s wishes.
“We will, in any case, discuss Marco’s situation after the Coupe de France final [against Angers].”
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments