Manuel Locatelli has an early career with many ups and a few downs. The two goals scored against Sassuolo and Juventus have changed the history of AC Milan this season. At a time in which the certainties were not many, the carefree attitude and courage of the class of 1998 midfielder provided a big helping hand.

Fabio Capello is among coaches who have shaped the history of Milan. After the amazing cycle of Arrigo Sacchi, he arrived to win four league titles, three Italian Super Cups, one Champions League and one European Super Cup between 1991 and 1996. Certainly one of the greatest connoisseurs of world football, having also had significant experience at Real Madrid and having served as coach of England and Russia. 'Don Fabio' has thus expressed his liking for Locatelli, in what is a true compliment: "The best youngers? Donnarumma is no longer in the youth, so I would say (Federico) Chiesa of Fiorentina, who is 18 and plays for the Under 21. I also think that Manuel Locatelli has a bright future. There are also many other young people, such as Federico Bernardeschi and Domenico Berardi, who are great players, but the two I mentioned earlier have something more than the others: the first for speed, the second personality, because to play in the midfield one must have a lot."

A talented player with personality and a bright future, Locatelli has also been highly regarded in Spain.

The Spanish newspaper As

included Locatelli in the ranking of possible future stars. A list that includes the Benfica goalkeeper Ederson Moraes, Marcos Llorente of Deportivo Alavés, Youri Tielemans of Anderlecht, Alexander Isak of Borussia Dortmund, Theo Hernández, also of Deportivo Alavés, Gabriel Jesús of Manchester City, Fresnel Kimbempe of PSG, Moussa Dembelé of Celtic, Thomas Lemar of Monaco, finally Ousmane Dembelé and Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund. Virtually all the best that international football is proposing in terms of young talent. Locatelli’s many accolades have created high expectations from the Milan fans that the player himself, experiencing a period of involution in between January and March, return to certify his value. Difficult moments within the club have prohibited a step by step maturation, without rushing for the young midfielder. Because Locatelli is the future of Milan and the club wants strongly to count on him in the upcoming seasons, it must come without the bulky comparisons with former greats such as Pirlo or Albertini.