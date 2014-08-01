Incredible: Psg are inching closer to a Monaco starlet, the latest
09 August at 22:56PSG acquired Neymar for 222 million euros as they don't seem to be done just yet on the transfer market. They have had their eyes on other offensive players too (like Sanchez for example) as they want to keep improving their attack. According to Premium Sport, it seems like if PSG are incredibly inching closer to Monaco's Kylian Mbappé. It seems like Al-Khelaifi's club are ready to offer a huge amount of money for the young French starlet as Emery's club might have an entire revamped attack. If they can indeed close a deal for the youngster, PSG will likely use an incredible attack composed of Cavani,Neymar and Mbappé upfront.
Mbappé had a tremendous season for Monaco as he appeared in 44 games for the French club as he scored an impressive 26 goals. He was one of the main reasons why Monaco won the league title in 2016-17 as they truly had a memorable season indeed.
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
