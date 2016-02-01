Independiente complete sale of midfielder to ambitious MLS franchise
13 January at 17:25Argentine side Independiente have announced the sale of talented midfielder Ezequiel Barco to MLS franchise Atlanta United. The 18-year-old is set to join Tata Martino’s team after a €12.5 million deal was agreed between the two clubs. The Copa Sudamericana holders also retain the right to a 30% cut of any future resale price. Several European clubs, including Liga NOS champions Benfica, were rumoured to be interested in him but were ultimately beaten to his signature by the Americans.
Llegaste como un chico. Te formaste en la pensión y te vas como un hombre campeón.— C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) January 12, 2018
Todo pasa, la gloria es eterna.
¡Gracias y éxitos, Ezequiel!#TodoRojo pic.twitter.com/37EhUPVfUr
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
