Llegaste como un chico. Te formaste en la pensión y te vas como un hombre campeón.



Todo pasa, la gloria es eterna.



¡Gracias y éxitos, Ezequiel!#TodoRojo pic.twitter.com/37EhUPVfUr — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) January 12, 2018

Argentine side Independiente have announced the sale of talented midfielder Ezequiel Barco to MLS franchise Atlanta United. The 18-year-old is set to join Tata Martino’s team after a €12.5 million deal was agreed between the two clubs. The Copa Sudamericana holders also retain the right to a 30% cut of any future resale price. Several European clubs, including Liga NOS champions Benfica, were rumoured to be interested in him but were ultimately beaten to his signature by the Americans.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)