Barcelona captain Andrea Iniesta spoke to Spanish TV after his side’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.



“It was a true game of the Champions League,” Iniesta told TV3, “we knew it was going to be difficult and although we lacked a cutting edge up front, we eventually got the goal that’s gives us the advantage.”



Asked about the second-leg next month at the Camp Nou, Iniesta explained that; “It will be different, playing at home in front of our fans, but it will still be complicated.



“They will give everything, just like us.



“Chelsea is one of the best teams in Europe and the Champions League can penalize you a lot. In general however, I feel we played a good match.”



Iniesta was one of Barcelona’s stand-out performers tonight and he took advantage of a mistake from Marcos Alonso to set up Lionel Messi for his first ever goal against the West London side.