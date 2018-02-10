Next week’s Champions League encounter between Chelsea and Barcelona evokes special memories for legendary midfielder Andres Iniesta.



Stamford Bridge, May 6th 2009, is a date forever etched into the hearts of Blaugarana fans; it was the night of one of the most famous goals in the clubs history.



With two minutes and nine seconds of added time gone and with Barcelona needing a goal to put them into the final of the Champions League, Iniesta fired home a goal that left the majority of the stadium and viewers around the world stunned, as Pep Guardiola’s team booked their place in the final in the most dramatic of circumstances.





“If I’d have made that shot in the opening five minutes it would have gone into the second tier,” Iniesta told Mundo Deportivo ,” it had to enter the goal, it was the only option.”

His Barcelona team went on to win an historic treble that season and in his book “The game of my life,” Iniesta admits that, “There was no time to think, if you think then it’s too late. I had to act on instinct, pure instinct.”



Even now, Iniesta still get goose bumps everytime he watches it, explaining that: “I still get a thrill as I imagine, did most of the fans that day. It was one of the most amazing moments of my career.”