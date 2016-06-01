Iniesta full of praises for his possible heir at Barcelona

Andres Iniesta talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon, on the eve of Spain clash against Italy.



No secret Barcelona are actively looking for a potential long-time replacement of the Spaniard who has also recently revealed that he may not sign a contract extension with the Catalans.



Marco Verratti has emerged as one of his possible heirs at the Camp Nou and Iniesta confirmed his respect for the Italian star.



“He is an amazing midfielder”, Iniesta said.



“He has an amazing sense of position and we will have to be very careful when we’ll defend tomorrow night.”



​Iniesta was also asked his thoughts on Marco Asensio who is arguably Spain’s most exciting prospect at the moment.



“He is a unique footballer, he has plenty of room for improvement, it’s good for Spanish football to have him.”



“Italy national team is full of big names and we’ll have to give our best to beat them tomorrow. They have some pacey and quick footballers, we must be careful.”

