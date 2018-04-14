Iniesta makes huge claim about Barcelona’s future
15 April at 10:10Barcelona star Andres Iniesta could leave the Nou Camp in the summer. The blaugrana’s captain talked to Spanish media at the end of yesterday’s home win against Valencia revealing to have already made a decision about his future.
“I’ve already decided what I will do”, Iniesta said in the mixed zone of the Nou Camp.
“I’ve always appreciated the love of fans, they’ve been so important for me in the last 20 years. Their support has been crucial to win trophies. When the club will ask me my opinion about my future everybody will know it. Right now I am only happy for the game we won against Valencia because La Liga is such an important trophy.”
Talking about Barcelona’s elimination at hands of Roma, Iniesta said: “The disappointment and the mistakes we did bad still hurt. We need to learn from our mistakes. We need to look ahead and forgot what happened in Rome. It’s not the manger’s fault. We play on the pitch and it was important to win.”
