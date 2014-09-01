Iniesta: Neymar to Real Madrid would "annoy" me

Andres Iniesta says he would be annoyed if former teammate Neymar left Paris Saint-Germain for Barcelona's rivals Real Madrid.



Madrid president Florentino Perez, who tried to sign Neymar before he joined Barca in 2013, said the Brazil international would be more likely to win the Ballon d'Or if he moved to the Santiago Bernabeu.



Barca striker Luis Suarez said recently that Neymar has too much admiration for his ex-club to ever move to Madrid, but Iniesta pointed out that stranger things have happened in the past.



"Anything can happen in football," the Barcelona captain told a news conference when asked if he could envision Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo but with Neymar. "We've seen situations which seemed impossible and have then happened before."



He concluded, “I would be indifferent. Maybe it would annoy me a little bit because he's a game-changer and he would strengthen a rival. But I'm not worried about it."