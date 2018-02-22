Andrés Iniesta: "This is my last season here" Your legacy is infinite. #infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/2ZBQxjyVFv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Andrés Iniesta: "I want to thank my team mates" #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/V2OsNak4ox — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Iniesta: "My only aim was to be a success at this club and I have done that" #Infinit8Iniesta pic.twitter.com/c34WPrOcoP — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2018

Barcelona midfielder Andrés Iniesta was reduced to tears during a press conference earlier this afternoon as he announced that he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.The 33-year-old has been part of La Blaugrana’s first team squad since 2002, becoming one of the most successful players in the history of football, working under the likes of Frank Rijkaard, Pep Guardiola and Luis Enrique.He will join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan, who are currently managed by former Sporting CP and Cruzeiro coach Paulo Bento.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)