Iniesta reveals he will remain at Barcelona ‘on one condition’
22 March at 16:30Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has talked to Cadena Ser to reveal his condition to stay at the Nou Camp after the end of the season.
The Spain International has recently signed a contract extension with the La Liga giants but the player can decide to leave the club before the end of the season thanks to a clause included in his contract.
“I am yet not 100% sure about my future”, Iniesta said.
“I don’t know if I am going to stay, if I will stay that means I will be able to give the 200% for this club, that’s what Barcelona deserve.”
“This is the club of my life, the club that gave me everything. It’s not an easy situation but I understand that things can change at a certain age. It’s not a matter of love, it depends on what I want to do.”
Iniesta revealed earlier this month that he will take a final decision about his future by the end of April.
Go to comments