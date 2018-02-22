Iniesta reveals when he will decide his Barcelona future

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta was happy for his side’s win against Chelsea yesterday night but when journalists asked him some updates about his future, Iniesta revealed this could be his last season at the Camp Nou.



The Spain International has recently signed a contract extension with Barcelona but at the end of every season he can decide whether to continue with the blaugrana or leave the Camp Nou.



Right now, Iniesta has yet not taken a final decision.



“I need to inform the club before the press”, Iniesta said from the Camp Nou mixed zone yesterday night.



“The club has the right to be the first to know about my decision. I need to take a decision by the 30th of April. As I’ve always said, I will try to take the best decision for me and for the team.”



​Iniesta is being linked with a move to China at the end of the season and during the next month we will know if we’ll be lucky enough to see him play in Europe for one more season.

