The future of Spain and Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta remains uncertain. The 33-year-old is currently in the final year of his current deal at the Camp Nou and is frustrated that an agreement has still not been found.





In a season that will conclude with the World Cup finals in Russia, Iniesta is concerned that lack of game time at club level could seriously damage his chances of being involved in Julen Lopetegui’s plans should Spain make it to football’s greatest show on earth and according to Diario Gol, the player has been confiding in international team-mate Sergio Ramos about his current situation.

Having spent large parts of last season on the sidelines due to injury, new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is concerned about Iniesta’s fitness levels and having already rejected an initial offer from the Blaugrana, has reportedly told the Real Madrid skipper that he’s pi**ed off with the whole situation in Catalonia.



Aware that his next contract will be his final one as a professional, it still seems incredible to think that a man, who is such an important symbol of his current club, could wear the jersey of another team.