Iniesta: ‘This could be my last Champions League game with Barcelona’
11 April at 09:00Barcelona star Andres Iniesta could be on his way out of the Nou Camp in the summer. The Spaniard started yesterday’s Champions League clash against Roma and that could have been his last European game played with the blaugrana shirt.
“We didn’t expect to be eliminated but that’s what it happens when you make many mistakes and you don’t follow the plan you had before the game”, Iniesta told TV3.
“It’s more difficult to defend rather than to attack. They knew exactly how we wanted to play and we were unable to find a solution. It’s hard to say sorry because at the end of the day we always try to give our best. We are sorry for our fans, that’s for sure. Such an elimination hurts. It’s difficult to accept this elimination because we had many chances.”
“It’s possible that this could be my last Champions League game with Barcelona and that’s why it hurts even more.”
