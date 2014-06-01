Real Socieded star defender Inigo Martinez is interesting Manchester City, as Pep Guardiola looks to shore up the Citizens’ defensive line.

Martinez, 26, has been one of the La Liga’s most consistent defenders over the past three or four seasons and has been one of the Basque club’s best players this season, despite having made just six appearances.

The central defender is a product of the Sociedad youth academy and has risen through the club’s youth levels over the years.

Pep Guardiola feels that the way Sociedad play is similar to the way City do and that will make Martinez a kind of defender who will fit into the system at the Etihad under Guardiola, who doesn’t seem to trust Eliaquim Mangala too much with John Stones now out injured.

Martinez was on Barcelona’s radar this past summer, but Ernesto Valverde’s side failed to acquire the services of the Spaniard, who has a 32 million euros release clause appended to his name.