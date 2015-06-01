Injured Bayern Munich star in danger of missing Champions League clash against Arsenal
31 January at 20:15Bayern Munich star Franck Ribery has picked up an injury during Bayern Munich’s Tuesday training session and is set to remain out of action for two weeks at least, the Bundesliga giants have announced through their official website. The French winger has been diagnosed with a thigh strain and could miss the Bavarian’s first Champions League clash against Arsenal on the 15th of January.
Ribery had already suffered another injury this season and had been forced to skip seven official games of the Bavarians. The French ace’s poor shape has highly affected his game time this season as the former Marseille ace has only played 18 games in all competitions so far. The 33-year-old, however, has managed 11 assists and two goals this season.
Despite Ribery’s physical struggles, Bayern Munich have decided to extend the player’s expiring contract for one more season with Ribery’s new Bayern Munich deal that is now set to expire in June 2018.
#Ribéry zieht sich Verletzung im Oberschenkel zu https://t.co/tdBZkGgpYR— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 31, 2017
