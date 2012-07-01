Injured German star receives World Cup boost

Jupp Heynckes has said he believes Manuel Neuer will play for Bayern Munich before the end of the season and take part in the World Cup.



Neuer, 31, has fractured his foot on three occasions in the past year, and the Bayern and Germany captain said after surgery in September that his recovery could take at least six months.



Heynckes told a news conference he had sent Neuer away from Germany to continue his recovery in Thailand. "He followed my advice and has gone for a change of scenery away from Sabener Strasse," he said.



"I've shadowed his recovery closely since my return. We have celebrated major successes together, and I respect him not just as the best goalkeeper but also as a person. Manu is continuing to work on his fitness. Psychologically, he's doing well and is making very good progress."



Heynckes said he had not put a timeframe on Neuer's comeback, adding: "I haven't told him he must be fit in February or March for Champions League games.



"I am not putting him under any pressure. But I am almost convinced that he will play for Bayern before the end of the season and will go to the World Cup.”

