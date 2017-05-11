Good news. It's nothing serious. I'll need to rest for the next couple of days but after that I'll be able to help the team in the decisive games of the season. Still excited we made it to the @uefachampionsleague final and especially about the way we played. Very much looking forward to meeting @realmadrid for the big showdown in Cardiff #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve #SK6 Un post condiviso da Sami Khedira (@sami_khedira6) in data: 11 Mag 2017 alle ore 01:41 PDT

Juventus fans had been sweating over the fitness ofwho picked up a muscle injury in the first half of Juventus’ semifinal return leg against Monaco on Tuesday night. The German has been suffering several muscle injuries throughout his career but during the current campaign he has not even skipped one game due to injuries.Khedira, however, has just posted a picture in his Instagram account revealing that he will recover in time for both finals as he only needs to rest for two or three days before making return to the pitch.