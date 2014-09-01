Injured Juve star sends message to Barcelona ahead of Champions League clash

Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out from Italy’s next two games against Spain and Israel with a calf injury. The Italy star has had medical tests in Turin today and Juventus have confirmed the player’s injury adding that the 32-year-old is still in doubt for the incoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.



Chiellini, however, showed some optimism when he was interviewed by Sky Sport just outside the J Medical. “Medical tests are fine”, Chiellini said. “Let’s see what will happen in the coming days, I hope I can recover for the game against Barcelona.” Talking about tonight’s Italy clash against Spain, Chiellini said: “I will support my teammates tonight.”

