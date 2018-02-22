



Though the North Londoners reacted in the best of ways at the weekend to squash Bournemouth 4-1. Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham are “concerned” about Harry Kane’s injury. Though the North Londoners reacted in the best of ways at the weekend to squash Bournemouth 4-1.

The striker went off injured only half an hour into the game, after he ran into goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

The striker’s condition could be problematic, as Coach Pochettino revealed in a press conference.

"I hope it is not a big issue," he said. "We are concerned but need to wait."

The striker is set to miss friendlies against Holland and Italy.

"It's the same ankle he suffered with before. He landed and twisted his ankle. He's positive, he's happy with the victory for the team."

​Kane missed a whole ten games last season because of an injury to the same ankle, the right one, prompting concerns among the North London faithful.

​Take a look at the video below: