New AC Milan signing Lucas Biglia is going to skip the rossoneri’s Serie A debut with a muscle injury. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Biglia will remain out of action for the next two weeks and could be forced out of the pitch for the next three official games of the Serie A giants.AC Milan, in fact, are also due to meetAC Milan will play their first Europa League game on the 17of August, whilst the return leg is scheduled for the following week.As for Serie A, AC Milan will faceon the 19of August.The 31-year-old will undergo medical tests in the coming hours to know how long he will be forced out of the pitch.Biglia joined AC Milan from Lazio this summer.(€ 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons).