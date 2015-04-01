Injured Lucas Biglia to skip AC Milan’s Serie A debut
10 August at 10:30New AC Milan signing Lucas Biglia is going to skip the rossoneri’s Serie A debut with a muscle injury. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Biglia will remain out of action for the next two weeks and could be forced out of the pitch for the next three official games of the Serie A giants.
AC Milan, in fact, are also due to meet Shkendija in the Europa League play-off.
AC Milan will play their first Europa League game on the 17th of August, whilst the return leg is scheduled for the following week.
As for Serie A, AC Milan will face Crotone in their opening game of the season on the 19th of August.
The 31-year-old will undergo medical tests in the coming hours to know how long he will be forced out of the pitch.
Biglia joined AC Milan from Lazio this summer. The Argentinean swapped the Olimpico with the San Siro in a potential €20m move (€ 17 million plus € 3 million in add-ons).
