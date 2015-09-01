.@Manuel_Neuer has picked up a foot injury in training and will miss the next 2 games. Get well soon, Manu! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/nh2YTDcCDK — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 30, 2017

Bayern Munich starhas picked up a foot injury in training and will miss the next two league games, the Bundesliga giants have announced through their official Twitter account.Bayern Munich are set to face Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim on the 4of April but the Germany International should be able to recover in time for Bayern Munich’s games against(8of April) and Real Madrid in Champions League on the 12of April when Carlo Ancelotti’s side will host the defending champions of Europe’s elite competition at the Allianz Arena.​Neuer, 31, is one of the world’s best goalkeepers at the moment alongsideThe Germany star has keptBayern Munich hope their star won’t suffer any relapse and will be eligible to play against Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions Leauge.