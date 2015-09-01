Injured Neuer to recover in time for Champions League clash against Real Madrid
30 March at 14:23Bayern Munich star Manuel Neuer has picked up a foot injury in training and will miss the next two league games, the Bundesliga giants have announced through their official Twitter account.
Bayern Munich are set to face Augsburg on Saturday and Hoffenheim on the 4th of April but the Germany International should be able to recover in time for Bayern Munich’s games against Borussia Dortmund (8th of April) and Real Madrid in Champions League on the 12th of April when Carlo Ancelotti’s side will host the defending champions of Europe’s elite competition at the Allianz Arena.
Neuer, 31, is one of the world’s best goalkeepers at the moment alongside Gigi Buffon, David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois.
The Germany star has kept 19 clean sheets and allowed as much goals in 37 appearances in all competition so far this season. Bayern Munich hope their star won’t suffer any relapse and will be eligible to play against Real Madrid in the quarter finals of the Champions Leauge.
.@Manuel_Neuer has picked up a foot injury in training and will miss the next 2 games. Get well soon, Manu! #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/nh2YTDcCDK— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 30, 2017
Go to comments