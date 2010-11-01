Injured Real Madrid star defender set to skip Barcelona and Bayern Munich clashes
04 April at 16:20Big injury blow for Real Madrid as the Merengues will have to do without their injured star defender Raphael Varane for three of the most important games of the season. The LaLiga table leaders have announced through their official website that the Frenchman has been diagnosed with a second degree lesion of his left femoral biceps.
Such a similar injury usually takes around one month to let up which means Varane will be forced to skip three key games that Real Madrid will play in April.
Zinedine Zidane’s side will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals. The first game will be played at the Allianz Arena on the 12th of April and the return leg is scheduled for the 18th of April at the Santiago Bernabeu. Five days later, Real Madrid will host Barcelona in a key LaLiga clash which will probably Barcelona’s last chance to narrow their rivals who are currently leading the LaLiga table.
Parte médico de Varane.— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) April 4, 2017
https://t.co/Ii7pHjx2Dl#RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/xXWAvpoQ74
Go to comments