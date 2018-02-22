Injured Roma star to skip Liverpool Champions League tie

Reports from Italy suggest that Roma star Kevin Strootman has not recovered in time to face Liverpool in the second leg of the club's clash against the Reds in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.



The 28-year-old Strootman has increasingly become an important player again for Roma, with a host of injuries now well behind the Dutchman. The midfielder has been one of the giallorossi's most important players this season, appearing 30 times in the Serie A, out of which 25 have been starts. He has also made 11 appearances in the Champions League.



Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport reveal that Strootman has not recovered the giallorossi's upcoming Champions League second-leg semi-final against Liverpool and will not feature.



Strootmann suffered a contusion to his leg during the last few minutes of the first leg and he still hasn't been cleared to be fully fit. Even during Roma's training session on Monday, Strootman did not train with the team and trained separately because of the pain in his leg.



Because of Strootman's absence, Eusebio di Francesco is likely to play a 4-3-3 formation, which will see Lorenzo Pellegrini replace the former PSV Eindhoven man.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)