Injury update on Roma's Patrick Schick

The results from Roma's Czeck international striker Patrick Schick's medical examinations following his injury have come and the results are encouraging according to Italian media outlet Il Tempo.



According to the report the player underwent new examinations and the results allow Roma to take a sigh of relief. The injury is not as bad as first fearedwhich mean that the former Sampdoria striker will only miss the upcoming Serie A fixture against Hellas Verona scheduled to be played at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi at 12.30 CET on Sunday afternoon.



Schick suffered an injury to his thigh which forced him to miss the clash last weekend against Sampdoria, a match which the Giallorossi lost by 1-0 thanks to a goal by Duvan Zapata.



Therefore, Schick should be available to play the following Serie A match against Benevento Sunday the 11th of February at the Stadio Olimpico at 20.45 CET.