Inler explains why Benitez was a crucial coach in the history of Napoli

SHOW GALLERY

Former Napoli midfielder Gokhan Inler has hailed the impact that former partenopei boss Rafael Benitez had on the club.



With his current Newcastle United side well out of the dreaded relegation zone in the Premier League, Benitez has done well at the club from the North of the England since joining in 2016. The Spaniard also had a two-year long tenure at Napoli when he was in charge of the Naples based club from 2013 to 2015.



And Inler, who played under him before leaving for would-be Premier League champions Leicester in the summer of 2016, has hailed the impact that Benitez had on Newcastle. He said: "Benitez is an international technician."



"Without him, Napolli would never have had Pepe Reina, Callejon and Gonzalo Higuain."



The midfielder also talked about former Napoli bosses Walter Mazzarri and Maurizio Sarri. He said: "With Mazzarri, I made a leap in quality. He was very good in preparing for matches."



"Sarri? I worked with him only for a few days. I was sorry to leave. Naples is a city I have always loved."



Here is a gallery of clubs that Rafa Benitez has managed, apart from Napoli and Newcastle:

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)