Insigne reveals what Maradona told Napoli squad ahead of Champions League clash against Real Madrid

Lorenzo Insigne’s opener scored against Real Madrid this past Wednesday deceived Napoli fans in one of the most important games in the history of the club. The Serie A side are still in race to qualify for the quarter finals but their chances have tightened after the Santiago Bernabeu’s 3-1 defeat at hands of Real Madrid.



Napoli legend Diego Armando Maradona met the squad in the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabeu minutes before the kick off and Insigne has revealed what the former Napoli star told the squad before entering the pitch. Diego Armando Maradona also played against Real Madrid during his playing career, but failed to snatch a win too.



“It was an exciting meeting. You look at him and you think that the best player in the history of the game is talking to you. He told us just a few things: ‘Do what I didn’t manage to do. My game was 30 years ago but it is your turn now. Believe in yourselves’, that’s what he told us.”

