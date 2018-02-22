Insigne takes swipe at Juventus following historic Napoli win
23 April at 12:35According to the latest reports from Corriere Torino, Lorenzo Insigne had some harsh words for Juventus in the aftermath of Napoli’s 1-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium last night.
The Partenopei forward was prompted by a reporter in the mixed zone, who said: “Juventus said they would play this match as if it were a Champions League final and they lost…”
Insigne replied: “They are used to it,” in reference to the fact that the Bianconeri have lost two UEFA Champions League finals in the last three years.
Clearly, there is no love lost between the two sets of players as the Scudetto showdown threatened to boil over on several occasions, not least when Insigne was angered by what he deemed to be unsportsmanlike conduct from Sami Khedira.
Indeed, Azzurri coach Maurizio Sarri showed the finger to Juve fans prior to the match: “I was responding to a group of people who were spitting at our bus and insulting us for being Neapolitan. I have no problem with Juventus fans.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
