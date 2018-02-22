Insigne unhappy as Napoli fans boo him
09 April at 10:50Lorenzo Insigne was booed by his own Napoli fans yesterday and the player was clearly not happy for the decision of the azzurri fans. Insigne was booed after a couple of mistakes in front of goal when Napoli were 1-0 down in the second half.
It is not the first time that Napoli fans hit out at Insigne who is probably their most representative player being born in Naples and being a die-hard Napoli fan.
After the final whistle yesterday, however, Sarri tried to defend both the player and the fans.
“Things like this happen in football. Fans have supported us for 90 minutes and more, sometimes it can happen to be booed for a missed shot. Lorenzo was stressed because we were facing an unfair defeat, he should understand that people love him even if he makes mistakes. At the same time fans should know that a player can be hurt by criticism especially when his team is losing.”
Insigne did not react well to criticism of Napoli fans but the azzurri’s win will surely help both him and Napoli fans to overcome what happened to the San Paolo yesterday afternoon.
Insigne's agent commented the whole thing on Twitter saying: "I think it's unfair to boo the best player on the pitch."
.....non trovo giusto che venga fischiato solo.....,, il migliore in campo— antonio ottaiano (@aottaiano) 8 aprile 2018
