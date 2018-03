Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa has taken to Instagram to provide an update on his future. He said : “My adventure at PSG is set to come to an end soon but, despite the difficult times, I am honoured to have worn this shirt and I carry with me some great memories. I will always be a fan of this team. The former Newcastle United star’s contract expires on June 30, while it remains to be seen what the next step of his career will be.Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)