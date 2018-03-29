Instagram: Ben Arfa bids farewell to PSG
29 March at 17:40Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa has taken to Instagram to provide an update on his future. He said: “My adventure at PSG is set to come to an end soon but, despite the difficult times, I am honoured to have worn this shirt and I carry with me some great memories. I will always be a fan of this team. The former Newcastle United star’s contract expires on June 30th, while it remains to be seen what the next step of his career will be.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
