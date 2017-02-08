Instagram nickname of Arsenal loanee star switched into ‘Amanda’ by hackers
08 February at 17:45Arsenal loanee star Wojchiech Szczesny has had his own Instagram account hacked today and has published an apologize message to all his followers after that several hot pictures had been published through his personal social media account. Szczesny is currently on loan at AS Roma and should make return to North London at the end of the season. Hackers did not only post hot pictures through the account of the Poland goalkeeper but also temporarily changed his nickname into ‘Amanda’
Go to comments