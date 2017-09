@thiagosilva_33 Un post condiviso da Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe29) in data: 25 Set 2017 alle ore 06:36 PDT

A picture posted byin his official Instagram account has sparked fresh speculations about the future at Psg ofThe Uruguay star argued with Neymar over who should have taken a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Psg and the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi tried to solve the situation offering the former Napoli star € 1 million to let Neymar take the penalties for this season.Cavani did not accept the offer and is now not on good terms with the Brazil star. Cavani did not attend the birthday party of Thiago Silva yesterday and the picture posted by Mbappé in his Instagram account proves Cavani doesn’t really enjoy staying with his teammates anymore.Fresh transfer rumours are emerging due to Cavani’s unsure future in Paris with Everton and AC Milan who are rumoured to be interested in signing the former Napoli ace.