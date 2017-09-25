Instagram picture sparks fresh Cavani speculations amid AC Milan, Everton links
26 September at 12:10A picture posted by Kylian Mbappé in his official Instagram account has sparked fresh speculations about the future at Psg of Edinson Cavani. The Uruguay star argued with Neymar over who should have taken a penalty kick during the Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Psg and the French club’s president Nasser Al-Khelaifi tried to solve the situation offering the former Napoli star € 1 million to let Neymar take the penalties for this season.
Cavani did not accept the offer and is now not on good terms with the Brazil star. Cavani did not attend the birthday party of Thiago Silva yesterday and the picture posted by Mbappé in his Instagram account proves Cavani doesn’t really enjoy staying with his teammates anymore.
Fresh transfer rumours are emerging due to Cavani’s unsure future in Paris with Everton and AC Milan who are rumoured to be interested in signing the former Napoli ace.
