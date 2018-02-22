Instagram: Rugani condemns Juve fans for AC Milan bus attack
01 April at 22:30Daniele Rugani is the latest Juventus player to publicly condemn his own fans for their behaviour before last night’s match against AC Milan, when they attacked a bus which was transporting members of the Rossoneri’s technical staff to Allianz Stadium. He wrote on Instagram: “Three important points. We want to write our story day by day, match by match. The attack on the bus has nothing to do with football or being a fan, but it is an uncivilised and cowardly act.” Fortunately, there were no injuries.
