Instant recap: Manchester United are crowned Europa league champions

Manchester United have won the 2016-17 Europa league title, a cup that they had never won in their glorious history. José Mourinho's United beat Ajax by a 2-0 score line as Paul Pogba scored the opening goal and Mkhitaryan closed the game off with the Red Devils second goal on the night.



Ajax were not able to find a way back into the game as they have had a great season nonetheless. Klassen and Dolberg could not create any magic tonight as United almost scored a third goal late on in the game when Lingard failed a great opportunity.



With the win, Manchester United will now be qualified for next year's UEFA Champions league even if they only finished 6th in the EPL standings behind Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal. Thanks to this win, United will make a lot more money and this is another reason why they should be very active come summer time.