



1. Defensive depth:

If Juventus have shown us anything about success, it’s that you need a strong back-line with some serious depth. Bonucci, Barzagli, Chiellini, Benatia, Alex Sandro, Alves, Rugani and Lichtsteiner are all top class players ready to step into a back three or four when called upon, and are a huge reason Juve are on track to win a sixth straight Scudetto. The Nerazzurri just don’t have this and beyond Miranda, Medel or Murillo, they don’t have a real leader to call upon. The Suning group need to focus their attention on strengthening Inter’s defence if they are to have any chance of returning to the top.



2. Perform against the big sides:





Aside from the victory over Juventus whilst De Boar was still in charge, which turned out to be an anomaly, Inter have not defeated a side in the top three and suffered losses since then to Napoli, Juventus and Roma. Stefano Pioli must work on getting the best out of his squad on the big occasions if they are to be taken seriously in the title race. With arch rivals AC Milan and Napoli still to play they still have the chance to show us they are the real deal.

3. Icardi back up:





Whilst it’s true that the likes of Perisic and Candreva have been excellent this season offering attacking support to Mauro Icardi, there is no direct striking replacement for the Argentine. There seems to be no debate that Rodrigo Palacio’s time is up (somewhat overdue I might add) and Eder isn’t the type to lead the line in attack. So a must for Inter to be a force is to sign a quality back up for Icardi, so that when the star man is out of sorts or injured, they lose as little as possible. Looking to Juve as an example once again, Higuain, Mandzukic, Dybala. Depth equals success.

4. More Italians/players promoted from youth system:





History shows us that just about every successful team in European football, has had a strong core of players from that nation or even better, directly from their youth system. It shouldn’t be overstated how important local players are. Especially to a massive club like Inter with their rich history. You need Italians or Inter players who grew up at the club who truly understand what it means to put on the Nerazzurri shirt and represent this legendary side.

5. Guarantee Pioli's position:





Despite Pioli’s success, his position is constantly being called into question, with the likes of Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone continually linked with a move to the club. This uncertainty surrounding the team can’t be good for the players. They need guarantee’s in a long term project with a coach that is backed by the board and chosen as the person to lead the side, giving everyone reassurances of the future so they can begin to focus 110% on the task at hand. Tying down Pioli to a long term deal will be great to give the team a long term identity and style of play to lead them into the future. Having key roles at the club set and guaranteed has always been a fundamental factor in a football clubs success.

Ciro Di Baselli.