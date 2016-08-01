Inter have a perfect record after three rounds of the Serie A championship having beaten SPAL at the San Siro this afternoon. Goals from Mauro Icardi and a stunner from Ivan Perisic gave Luciano Spalletti’s men all three points on a rainy afternoon in the city.





Here’s how Inter players rated:



HANDANOVIC 6.5 – Had little to do against the Serie A new boys



D’AMBROSIO 6.5 – A steady game but provided the assist for Perisic.



MIRANDA 6.5 – Looked uncertain at times but improved as the match wore on



SKRINIAR 7 – The day’s star performer and unlucky not to score when his shot crashed against the cross bar



DALBERT 5.5 – Caught out of position too many times and nearly cost his side a goal



GAGLIARDINI 6.5 – Came close to scoring with a beautiful effort from outside the area. Played the entire 90 minutes as Spalletti kept faith



BORJA VALERO 6 – Played with his usual intelligence before being replaced by Vecino.



VECINO 6 – Played it simple after coming on



CANDREVA 6.6 – Precise with his dribbling and support play. A decent afternoon’s work before his 88th minute substitution for Eder



JOAO MARIO 6.5 – A difficult opening to the game but was responsible for winning his side the penalty.



PERISIC 6.5 – A wonderful goal late on masked a disappointing 90 minutes by his standars



ICARDI 6.5 – Scorer of the opening goal and played the captains role to perfection. A little careless in his shooting today however.