Ever Banega is the subject of a €25 million bid from Chinese Super-League club Tianjin Quanjian.

The 28-year-old Argentine, who arrived in Serie A on a free-transfer last summer, is currently sidelined due to a knee injury but the journal understands that representatives from the club who are coached by 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro, were present at the San Siro on Sunday to discuss the possibility of a switch before the end of the month.



With the player also struggling to hold down a first-team birth under new boss Stefano Pioli, it seems as though the Nerazzurri may be ready to cash in on the former Sevilla player and with the transfer window in the Far-East remaining open until the end of February, his departure could be sooner rather than later.



It’s believed the Chinese club’s inability to land Fiorentina striker Nicola Kalinic has prompted Cannavaro to look elsewhere and the man who has made 24 appearances for Inter in all competitions scoring two goals, is the new focus of his attention.