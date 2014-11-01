The Nerazzurri have hardly set the world alight so far in this summer mercato and there biggest coup so far remains Coach Luciano Spalletti. The ex Roma boss has expressed his desire to bring in more players as the Inter board claim they are hard at work to bring in much needed reinforcements.



Their bitter rivals AC Milan on the other hand, are having one of their best transfer markets in recent memory and have sent a signal to rest of the Serie A world that they mean business. The likes of Kessie, Biglia and of course Bonucci are just some of the splendid moves made by AC so far, which has left Inter severely lagging behind.











Two 18 year olds, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jens Odgaard have been brought in and both will either be loaned out or more likely bide their time in the Primavera leaving little improvement so far to the first team squad. Thankfully for Spalletti the departures haven’t been that prominent either, with Ever Banega the only name worth mentioning who has returned to Sevilla after just a single season in Milan. At this point the Nerazzurri do not look like they will be challenging for a top four position let alone the Scudetto. There have been some positive moves in the incoming column for Inter such as 22 year old Milan Skriniar and the veteran Borja Valero but apart from them and the free transfer for back up goal keeper Daniele Padelli, the board have so far focused on youth.Two 18 year olds, Nicolo Zaniolo and Jens Odgaard have been brought in and both will either be loaned out or more likely bide their time in the Primavera leaving little improvement so far to the first team squad. Thankfully for Spalletti the departures haven’t been that prominent either, with Ever Banega the only name worth mentioning who has returned to Sevilla after just a single season in Milan.

All the major departure talk has been about Manchester United and their keenness for Ivan Perisic, but up until this point he remains an Inter player. However the situation remains very unsteady as many feel the Croatian has his heart set on a chance to play in the Premier League with the Europa League winners.







In terms of incoming talk, another Fiorentina midfielder looks set to join with Matias Vecino expected tosign after his release clause was paid by the Suning group. On top of that Inter fans can only be praying that the rumours of Angel Di Maria are true. The PSG winger has been earmarked as the marquee signing this window although nothing solid has been mentioned for weeks.

Another key signing that finally looks like its happening is the transfer of Brazilian left back Dalbert from Nice. Walter Sabatini has been hard at work all summer trying to bring in the 23 year old and if recent reports are to be believed, the deal seems to be finally crossing the finish line.





Ciro Di Baselli