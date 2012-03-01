Inter-AC Milan almost sold out a month before the kick-off

Inter and AC Milan will face each other in the derby of Milan on the 15th of October and fans of both clubs are looking forward for the Meazza showdown. The nerazzurri and the rossoneri are credible title contenders again this season and excitement is mounting in Milan.



Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport claims the game is almost sold out. There are, in fact only 2000 tickets left to attend the event in October, all the other tickets have already been sold or belong to season ticket holders.



Inter have made no mistake since the beginning of the campaign winning their opening three league games. AC Milan have six points in three games as the lost to Lazio 4-1 in the week-end although the rossoneri reacted well yesterday night when the trashed Austria Wien 5-1 in Europa League.



Inter travel to Crotone this week-end, whilst AC Milan face Udinese at the San Siro.

