Inter, AC Milan and Italy NT ‘waiting for Conte’
07 February at 10:00The future of Antonio Conte is up in the air. Chelsea lost the last two successive Premier League games and the Italian tactician is reported to be on the brink. His contract with Chelsea expires in 2019 but the Premier League giants are expected to sack him at the end of the season.
Reports in Italy, however, suggest Chelsea and Conte could part companies before June.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter, AC Milan and Italy national team are waiting to know the future of the Italian manager who would be open to make Italy return.
The BBC confirmed yesterday that Conte will remain in charge of Chelsea until the team doesn’t slip away from the fourth spot.
Chelsea’s Champions League and FA Cup campaigns are also going to have quite an impact on the future of the Italian tactician who could be sacked by the Blues when the team is eliminated from one of these competitions or is out of Champions League placements.
Serie A giants and Italy national team are closely monitoring the situation.
Go to comments