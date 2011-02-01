Inter, AC Milan set to battle over Uruguayan starlet
30 January at 13:35The Derby della Madonnina remains one of the most revered rivalries in the world. For over a century the two Milan clubs have battled it out on the San Siro pitch in what is annually one of the most anticipated matchups across the planet. Now their rivalry is set to extend beyond the playing surface.
Both clubs have set their sights on Uruguayan starlet Agustin Rogel, and are preparing to do battle with their checkbooks.
The precocious central defender’s strong performances for Nacional di Montevideo has attracted the attention of AC Milan sporting director Massimo Mirabelli. However, their co-tenants at the San Siro have taken note, and Piero Ausilio is taking a long look at him.
In fact, both he and Walter Sabatini had the opportunity to sign Rogel this past summer, but declined to do so. It appears they are on the verge of regretting that decision as there exists the very real possibility he winds up in the hands of their rival.
