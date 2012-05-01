Inter, AC Milan target breaks into tears as he announces his departure from Fiorentina

Inter and AC Milan target has confirmed that he will be leaving Fiorentina at the end of the season given that La Viola won’t offer him a contract extension.



“Thanks everybody for these amazing seasons in Florence, I will support Fiorentina forever”, La Viola captain said.



“Money is no problem but I am disappointed about how Juventus have treated me. The only time I talked to them it was because I called them, otherwise they wouldn’t have even called me. I still have to decide which team I will join next. My only concern is to finish well with Fiorentina.”



The Argentinean defender broke into tears during today’s press conference. The former Villareal will be leaving the Franchi after five years in Tuscany. Inter and AC Milan are being linked with welcoming the player’s services and the agent of the 33-year-old has confirmed the interest of both clubs as well as Lazio’s.

