Inter Milan are looking to add some defensive help as this has been a position that Suning has wanted to improve for some time now. Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi might leave this coming summer and according to Tuttosport, Inter have their eyes on him.



SAMIR WON'T BE JOINNING INTER - Udinese's Samir has been on Inter's radar over the past few weeks as Ausilio did say in previous interviews that they liked him a lot. According to il Messaggero, Udinese do not want to sell him as the player himself prefers to stay in Udine to keep developping.



Inter will likely have a heated summer but they first have to find their new head coach. The dream remains to be Simeone and Conte but Spalletti seems to be the likely candidate. Inter are currently in 7th place in the Italian Serie A standings (tied with Fiorentina) as they won't be qualifying for any European competitions next year.