Inter, agent reveals Lautaro Martinez release clause
21 March at 16:00Inter are set to sign Lautaro Martinez on a permanent deal at the end of the season. This past February Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed that the Serie A giants agreed a € 20.2 million price-tag to welcome the services of the talented Argentinean striker who confirmed yesterday he is just a few signings away from joining the San Siro hierarchy on a permanent deal.
"There are some details that need to be filled out, but when I come back to Argentina, I will meet my agent and everything will be fixed then", the promising Argentinean striker said.
The player’s agent has confirmed today that the player will be moving to Inter in the summer and revealed his client’s release clause.
“Lautaro Martinez’s Inter move will have no impact on the future of Icardi. His release clause will be € 111 million”, Beto Yaqué told Racing en la uno.
“Lautaro has plenty of personality and he could play the World Cup in the summer. It depends on Sampaoli.”
